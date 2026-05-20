US clearly demonstrates its will to resume hostilities against Iran — senior lawmaker

TEHRAN, May 20. /TASS/. The US recent actions point to Washington’s intentions to restart hostilities against Iran, but Tehran’s military forces have prepared better during the truce, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Wednesday.

"All social and publicly hidden steps on behalf of our enemy indicate that it intends to unleash another stage of war," Fars news agency quoted the Iranian senior lawmaker as saying.

Ghalibaf noted, however, that the Iranian military wasted no time and used the previously announced truce period to get prepared for any possible scenarios.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement earlier in the day that If the US and Israel attacked Iran again, the combat zone would expand beyond the Middle East region.

The IRGC added that Iran had not used all its combat capabilities in previous rounds of fighting.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had abandoned plans to carry out a strike on Iran on May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who said that it was still possible to reach an agreement with Iran that would provide for its nuclear renunciation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated in turn that the country’s armed forces were prepared for any scenario and maintained determination to present the enemy with "new surprises."

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks with Iran in Islamabad. However, both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral extension of the ceasefire and will act as it deems necessary in its own interests.

Iran’s standoff against US, Israel

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.