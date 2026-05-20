Xi holds ceremonial reception in honor of Putin’s visit

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a reception on the occasion of an official visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

Protocol negotiations have already ended, and the two leaders even issued statements following the talks. After the reception, the two leaders will hold informal talks at a tea ceremony, marking the most important part of Putin’s visit. Receptions are not binding for official as opposed to state visits in diplomatic practice, therefore Xi’s reception is a mark of his special relationship with the Russian leader.

The reception and Putin’s visit in general took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which was extended by Moscow and Beijing on Wednesday.