BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the European Union aim to unlock 90 bln euro in budgetary and military financing for Kiev for 2026–2027 on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source.

On Tuesday, a meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place in Luxembourg, where the issue will also be discussed. On Wednesday, a regular meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives will be held in Brussels, bringing together ambassadors of all member states, who have the authority to approve the disbursement of these funds to Ukraine if Hungary and Slovakia lift their veto.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that despite his election defeat, Budapest’s position has not changed – the 90 bln euro will not be unlocked until Hungary resumes receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill earlier said at a briefing in Brussels that he could not confirm whether the European Commission expects the pipeline, halted by Kiev on January 27, to resume operations on Monday or Tuesday.