Pashinyan’s party does not plan to unfreeze Armenia’s membership in CSTO

YEREVAN, April 20. /TASS/. The election platform of the Civil Contract party, led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, does not include steps to unfreeze the republic's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Pashinyan stated, announcing the party’s election platform.

"Armenia’s membership in the CSTO, as you know, is frozen, and steps towards activating [participation in the organization’s activities] will not be taken. This is stated in our election platform," he said during a live broadcast on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in Russia).

Pashinyan previously stated that Yerevan froze its participation in the CSTO because, according to him, the organization allegedly posed a threat to the republic’s sovereignty. In December 2025, the Armenian prime minister declared that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at an international security forum in Warsaw that Yerevan was assessing all the risks associated with its decision to withdraw from the CSTO.