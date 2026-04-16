US Army ready to use force against ships attempting to breach blockade of Iran

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US military is ready to use force to prevent civilian ships from violating the naval blockade against Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane told reporters.

"Any ship that would cross the blockade would result in our sailors executing pre-planned tactics designed to bring the force to that ship, if needed, board the ship and and take her over. And that includes a series of escalated force options, which could include warning shots and others," he said.

The general added that before taking any action against vessels, US servicemen broadcast a warning over the radio. "So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," Kane added.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.