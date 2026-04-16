Iran boosts drone production tenfold in past 7 months — deputy army commander

TEHRAN, April 16. /TASS/. Iran has increased production of various types of drones tenfold since the end of the war with the United States and Israel in June 2025, Deputy Commander of the Iranian army Alireza Sheikh said.

"The output of our attack drones over the seven months since the Twelve-Day War has increased tenfold," Iranian state broadcaster quoted him as saying. The deputy commander again warned the United States and Israel, saying Iran’s Armed Forces would "undoubtedly retaliate if the enemy attempts any new operation."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.