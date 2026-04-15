Kiev’s Patriot missile shortages ‘cannot get any worse,’ Zelensky says

BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. The conflict around Iran is having a negative impact on Ukraine, as Kiev’s Patriot missile shortages "cannot get any worse," Vladimir Zelensky said.

"If the war drags on, Ukraine will receive fewer weapons," he told Germany’s ZDF television in an interview. When asked about Patriot missiles, Zelensky stressed that "the current shortages cannot get any worse." He added that the US was paying reduced attention to Ukraine amid the conflict around Iran.

Earlier, Zelensky complained about a lack of Patriot missile supplies, which had been diverted to the Middle East due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.