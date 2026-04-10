European Commission fails to get Zelensky’s response about Druzhba oil pipeline

BRUSSELS, April 10. /TASS/. The European Commission still has not received a response from Vladimir Zelensky regarding the inspections of the allegedly damaged Druzhba oil pipeline but remains silent as regards the assumptions that Kiev stalls for time in expectations of elections in Hungary on April 12, said Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

"I do not have any updates to what we have been saying," Itkonen said. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa sent a letter to Zelensky "some weeks ago, offering the possibility that there would be willingness and availability to send or to have an EU fact-finding [mission], and for the time being we do not have updates on this to offer," she added.

Today is the last business day before the elections in Hungary when Ukraine might inform the European Commission about the situation regarding the oil pipeline.