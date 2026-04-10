Iran maintains good relations with Gulf countries despite wartime damage — ambassador

TASHKENT, April 10. /TASS/. Iran has maintained good relations with neighboring countries despite the damage caused by the war launched against it by the United States and Israel, Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammad Ali Eskandari, said.

"We have preserved strong ties with the Gulf states despite the collateral damage caused by the war initiated by the United States and Israel. It is therefore unsurprising that their populations welcome our retaliatory strikes against US bases located in those countries," he said at a meeting with journalists.

The ambassador added that these countries had paid the United States vast sums to ensure their security. "Yet the whole world has now seen how the United States protects its allies," he stressed.