Islamabad tightens security ahead of Iran-US talks

ISLAMABAD, April 10. /TASS/. The Pakistani capital of Islamabad has been put on high alert ahead of Iran-US talks, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to the city as part of multi-tier security arrangements supervised by the military and assisted by paramilitary forces, including rangers and police.

The army and rangers will ensure the protection of the red zone housing government buildings and diplomatic missions. Troops have been deployed at important buildings in the enclave; all entry points to the red zone will remain closed.

In addition, separate routes have been selected for the movement of the visiting delegations. Protection teams deployed with the high-ranking officials "will not be allowed any kind of gadgets, including mobile phones and digital watches," the paper noted.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was subject to Iran agreeing to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if it was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad for talks.