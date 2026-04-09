Lebanon should not be allowed to become another Gaza because of Israel — Slovenian PM

BELGRADE, April 9. /TASS/. Lebanon should not be allowed to turn into another Gaza Strip because of Israel, whose military is attacking the neighbor’s densely populated districts, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

"Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel is attacking Lebanon in a most brutal fashion. We are witnessing indiscriminate attacks on densely populated districts that lead to huge civilian casualties, including children," he. "Israel is violating the international law in a brutal fashion; it hampers peace efforts and makes the suffering of the Lebanese people even worse. I join the call by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to suspend the association agreement between the EU and Israel. We must not allow Lebanon to become a new Gaza."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.

At the same time, an informed source told TASS that the US-Iranian talks in the Pakistani capital will begin on Saturday and will last for a few days.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish state supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks. At the same time, the statement highlighted that "the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," where the Israeli army is fighting against military units of the pro-Iranian Shiite organization Hezbollah.