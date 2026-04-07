US-Israeli actions key reason behind blocked Hormuz — China’s representative at UN

UN, April 7. /TASS/. The blocking of the Hormuz Strait stems from the military actions of the United States and Israel against Iran, China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong said.

"The fundamental reason for the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is illegal military actions taken by the Israel, and the United States against Iran," he told a UN Security Council session devoted to the situation in Iran.

"China urges US and Israel strongly to immediately cease its illegal military actions."

The United States and Israel started a war against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US’ military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia were also pummeled. Iran closed the Hormuz Strait for the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the states that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic. Several tankers were attacked during the conflict for passing through the strait without Iran’s permission. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on March 25 that Tehran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz to the friendly states, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.