Vietnamese parliament approves structure of new government

HANOI, April 7. /TASS/. The National Assembly (parliament) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (SRV) has approved the organizational structure of the country’s government for the 2026-2031 term, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The first session of the 16th National Assembly elected on March 15 opened on April 6 and will last until the end of the month. At the session, the parliament will form the new country's government and define the course of the socio-economic development for the next five years.

In line with the parliament's decision, the new Vietnamese government will consist of 14 ministries and 3 ministry-level agencies. This will include Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Ministry of Construction, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, State Bank of Vietnam, Government Inspectorate, Government Office.

According to the Vietnamese Constitution, the unicameral National Assembly is the country's supreme authority. A total of 500 deputies are elected by direct secret ballot for five-year term. Four times a year the Vietnamese parliament holds meetings in Hanoi, resolving relevant issues of socio-economic and political life of the country and discussing appointments to high official positions.