Hungarian intelligence says Ukraine funding opposition party in Hungary

BUDAPEST, March 11. /TASS/. Hungarian intelligence agencies have received information that Ukraine is financing the Hungarian opposition party Tisza and have informed members of the national parliament, Hungarian Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations Zoltan Kovacs said.

"The intelligence agencies have presented evidence to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security that the Ukrainians are financing the [Tisza] party through various means," Kovacs said on the YouTube program Hour of Truth.

He noted that tens of millions of dollars and euros in cash had been confiscated from employees of Ukraine’s state-owned Oschadbank on Hungarian territory, roughly the amount party leader Peter Magyar said his party lacked for its election campaign. Hungary’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 12.

Earlier, Budapest expressed suspicions that the money and valuables brought into the country by Ukrainians in two armored vehicles could have been intended for the Hungarian opposition. Budapest demanded explanations from Kiev. Foreign funding of political parties is considered a criminal offense in Hungary.

On March 6, the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration announced the detention of seven Oschadbank employees, including a former general of the secret service. They were caught transporting approximately $40 million, €35 million in cash, and nine kilograms of gold bars in two armored trucks. The vehicles were later released and returned to Ukraine, but the cash and valuables remain in Hungary as evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation. Hungary’s Parliament allowed the assets to be frozen for up to 60 days.

Ukrainian authorities have dismissed the detention as unfounded, asserting that the money was legally obtained from Raiffeisen Bank in Vienna and was being transported to Kiev for Oschadbank.