While world remains preoccupied with Iran, Israel keeps attacking Gaza — Palestinian envoy

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Everyone is preoccupied with the situation around Iran, while the Israeli attack on Gaza continues, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The Israeli attack on Gaza continues, civilians are dying daily. More than 50% of Gaza’s territory is occupied by Israel. The situation in Gaza is very difficult. But, unfortunately, people have now diverted their attention from Gaza to the situation in Iran," the diplomat stated.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace, established at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, remains inactive in the Middle East. "The Board of Peace is doing nothing," the ambassador stated in response to a question about the prospects of the Board taking part in resolving the situation in the region.