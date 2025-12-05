Modi praises Putin’s efforts to strengthen Russia-India ties

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contribution to the development of Russia-India relations.

"Your role over the past two and a half decades, since 2000, has demonstrated your vision and firmness in leadership and the development of bilateral relations," Modi said at a meeting with the Russian president in New Delhi.

The prime minister added that Russia-India ties are "an excellent example of how farsighted leaders think."

The Russian president is on a state visit to India. The 23rd annual Russia-India summit is currently underway in New Delhi.