MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. Ukraine, with Western backing, is contemplating acts of sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as a strategic move to avoid imminent military defeat on the battlefield. Roman Starikov, a frontline veteran and member of the Zaporozhye Regional Legislative Assembly, shared these insights in an interview with TASS, commenting on the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's recent disclosure of Kiev's plans to sabotage the facility.

"From Kiev's perspective, an incident at the ZNPP could serve multiple purposes: it could provoke international concern and diplomatic intervention, and perhaps even lead to the deployment of peacekeeping forces or external security personnel to safeguard the plant," Starikov explained. He further suggested that the Zelensky regime might be hoping that by orchestrating such an incident it would distract Russia from the battlefield, thereby alleviating pressure on Ukrainian forces.

Starikov pointed out that Ukraine's military is experiencing ongoing setbacks, citing losses in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. Responding to a nuclear incident would demand significant Russian resources.

"By creating a crisis at the nuclear site Ukraine would try to buy time and space to resolve its military issues at the front," he said.

He also emphasized that, unlike Russia, Ukrainian authorities seem to accept acts of terrorism as a legitimate warfare strategy. This underscores the importance of heightened vigilance not only at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant but across other critical infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a statement warning that Western nations are preparing to blame Russia for a potential nuclear accident at Zaporozhye. The intelligence service suggested that sabotage operations, which could include causing a reactor core meltdown and resulting in casualties among Ukrainians and residents of the European Union, might be staged to influence the course of the conflict and undermine Russia’s position, all in service of Kiev’s aims.