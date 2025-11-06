Pope Leo meets with Palestinian President Abbas

VATICAN CITY, November 6. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV has received in audience Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Holy See press office said in a press release.

According to the press service, the need to settle the situation in the Middle East based on a two-state solution was confirmed.

"This morning, 6 November 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in Audience, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, in connection with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine (26 June 2015). During the cordial talks, it was recognized that there is an urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza and to end the conflict by pursuing a two-State solution," the press service said.

According to the Vatican News portal, the day before his meeting with Pope Leo, Abbas visited the Basilica of St. Mary Major to pay his respects at Pope Francis’ tomb, Pope Leo’s predecessor who passed away in April. Eleven years ago, Abbas participated in an unprecedented prayer meeting for peace at the Vatican Gardens with Pope Francis and then Israeli President Shimon Peres. The news portal reiterated that on July 21, Abbas and Pope Leo discussed the situation in Gaza in a phone conversation.

In early September, Pope Leo met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog when the Holy See reiterated its view that "a two-state solution is the only way out of the current war." Nevertheless, the pontiff was criticized by certain circles for meeting with the head of the Jewish state amid the continued bloodshed in the Gaza Strip. In one of his last interviews, Pope Francis did not rule out that Israel’s actions may be assessed to determine as to whether they fit into the legal definition of a genocide which sparked protests from the Israeli side.