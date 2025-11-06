US postpones imposition of retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports for a year

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. The US has postponed the imposition of increased retaliatory tariffs on goods from China for a year following talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement by Trump published in the Federal Register, a collection of official US government documents.

It states that following their meeting in the Republic of Korea, the US and Chinese leaders " reached a historic and monumental deal on economic and trade relations."

"Under the Arrangement, the PRC has committed to, among other things, postpone and effectively eliminate the PRC's current and proposed coercive global export controls on rare earth elements and other critical minerals, and address Chinese retaliation against United States semiconductor manufacturers and other major companies in the semiconductor supply chain," the document says.

According to the document, China has also committed "to suspend or remove many retaliatory actions against the United States, including suspending tariffs on a vast swath of United States agricultural products until December 31, 2026, and extending the PRC's market-based tariff exclusion process for United States imports until November 10, 2026."

"The United States, in turn, committed to, among other things, maintain the suspension of heightened reciprocal tariffs on imports of the PRC until 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 10, 2026," the statement says.

The previous suspension of tariffs was in effect until November 10 of this year.

On October 9, China's Ministry of Commerce published two documents on tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals and related technologies. On October 10, Trump announced that the United States would impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese products, as well as export control measures on software, effective November 1 or earlier. He also warned of possible restrictions on other goods to China, primarily aircraft parts.

On October 30, after a meeting with Xi Jinping, Trump announced that China had agreed to continue supplying the United States with rare earth metals without hindrance.