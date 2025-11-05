Romanian president, NATO chief discuss deployment of additional alliance forces

BUCHAREST, November 5. /TASS/. Romanian President Nicusor Dan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the prospects of deploying additional alliance forces in the country, according to a press conference broadcast on the presidential administration's website.

"We discussed the deployment of additional military forces across the eastern flank, including in Romania," he said.

In turn, the NATO chief emphasized that the alliance is ready to take whatever measures are necessary for defense. Rutte noted that NATO seeks to strengthen its positions across the eastern flank, including in the Black Sea region.

Earlier, Radio Romania noted that Dan had made it clear that, following the reduction of the US troop contingent in the country, he intends to discuss with the NATO chief the possibility of deploying additional forces from other alliance countries.

Rutte is in Romania to participate in the NATO-Industry Forum. His schedule includes meetings with other top Romanian officials and a speech to students at the University of Bucharest.

The two-day NATO-Industry Forum, which began on Wednesday, is organized by NATO's Allied Command Transformation and HQ International Staff’s Defense Industry, Innovation and Armaments Division. Its theme is "Rearming NATO - Innovate, Accelerate, Sustain." More than 800 participants from 26 NATO member countries and partners, as well as representatives from over 300 defense industry companies, are attending the forum. Its purpose is to facilitate strategic dialogue between NATO member countries and their defense industries.