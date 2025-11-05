North Korea may hold nuclear tests soon after orders of Kim Jong Un — agency

SEOUL, November 5. /TASS/. North Korea may conduct nuclear tests soon after such a decision is made by leader Kim Jong Un, News1 agency reported quoting South Korean parliamentarians as saying.

The tests would be carried out "in the third mine of the Punggye-ri test site," members of a parliamentary committee Pak Sung-won and Lee Son-gwon told reporters, quoting Intelligence assessments.

Pak Sung-won said that North Korea's nuclear weapons potential is developing in accordance with the constitution. According to him, Pyongyang is trying to get the international community to recognize its nuclear status.

South Korean intelligence periodically voices assessments, according to which North Korean specialists and infrastructure are in a condition that will allow nuclear tests to be conducted in a short time if such a political decision is made.