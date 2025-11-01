Iran ready for talks on nuclear program, but US makes unacceptable demands — MFA

DOHA, November 1. /TASS/. Iranian authorities are ready to engage in talks to reach a fair resolution of the crisis over the country’s nuclear program, but the US is presenting inappropriate demands, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera.

"We are ready for negotiations to dispel concerns about our nuclear program," the channel quoted him as saying. Araghchi added that "an opportunity to reach a fair agreement exists, but Washington has put forward unacceptable and burdening demands."

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran has no intention of holding direct talks with Washington. According to the diplomat, an agreement can be reached through indirect consultations.

On October 20, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran remains in contact with Washington through intermediaries. According to him, Iran is still open to negotiations, provided that Tehran retains the right to develop peaceful nuclear energy. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani later said that Doha is working with officials from both countries to restart talks on the nuclear issue.

The Iran-US nuclear talks have faced multiple setbacks, with five rounds in 2025 ending without resolution amid escalating tensions, including Israel’s military operations against Tehran and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. On September 23, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, asserting that engaging with the US under current conditions is not in Iran’s national interest.