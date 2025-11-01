Maduro calls for an end to threats to peace and stability in Latin America

CARACAS, November 1. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called for ending all military threats to peace and stability in Latin America.

"Latin America, the Caribbean nations, and the noble people of the United States can halt militarist threats in time and ensure respect for the right to peace, unity, and cooperation," the Venezuelan leader said, addressing a meeting of Caribbean parliamentarians for peace, streamed by Venezolana de Television.

According to Maduro, what he called false accusations of drug trafficking against Venezuela are being made "to justify war, regime change and steal huge oil and gas resources from us." "Venezuela is well-prepared to protect peace, the motherland, sovereignty, democracy and freedom," he emphasized.

"Our Latin American brothers and brother nations in the Caribbean must know that the fight for the right to independence, sovereignty, peace and freedom of Venezuela is a fight for Latin America, and our victory will be an American victory, a victory for the right to sovereignty and peace against imperialist lies," the Venezuelan head of state stressed.

The first Greater Caribbean Parliamentary Meeting demonstrated the region’s commitment to peace, Maduro stated. He proposed convening a forum "of the American continent" later this year "to reiterate our commitment to peace and respect for the peoples in Latin America, Venezuela, Colombia, South America and countries in the Caribbean."

Legislators from 14 Caribbean countries and invited Latin American countries took part in the forum.