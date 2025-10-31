Belarus restricts movement of Lithuanian trucks on Belarusian-Lithuanian border

MINSK, November1. /TASS/. Belarus has restricted the movement of trucks, tractors, and trailers registered in Lithuania on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, according to a decree signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

"This measure is a forced response to the unilateral actions of the Lithuanian side, which has repeatedly and without prior notice closed checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuanian section of the state border," the Belarusian government said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the document, the decision is intended to protect the interests of Belarusian and other bona fide carriers. After the border with Lithuania closed and traffic shifted to the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Latvian borders, serious traffic jams occurred in these areas, the press service emphasized. "The introduced measure is proportionate, justified, and aimed at protecting conscientious participants in foreign economic activity from the consequences of the Lithuanian authorities' unilateral decisions," the government added.