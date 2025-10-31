Venezuela asks Russia, China, Iran for help in connection with US pressure — newspaper

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. Venezuela has asked Russia, China, and Iran for help in connection with US military pressure, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with specific requests. Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez allegedly handed this document over to the Russian leadership during a visit to Moscow earlier in October. Maduro allegedly asked Russia to strengthen Venezuela's air defense systems, repair aviation equipment purchased from Moscow, and acquire missile weapons. The Washington Post also reported that Velasquez was supposed to deliver a similar message to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

The newspaper pointed out that Venezuela has asked China for "expanded military cooperation," including accelerating the production of certain radar tracking systems, apparently with the intention of purchasing them later. According to the article, Velasquez recently coordinated the delivery of military equipment, including drones, from Iran to Venezuela.

Earlier, the Miami Herald reported the US administration had decided to attack military targets in Venezuela. According to the newspaper, these strikes could be carried out in the coming days or even hours. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump denied in a conversation with reporters that he was considering strikes on Venezuela or had made a decision on the matter.

According to The New York Times, Trump ordered an end to all attempts to reach a diplomatic settlement with Venezuela on October 7. He also authorized the CIA to begin subversive operations in Venezuela. On October 15, Trump publicly acknowledged that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. However, he refused to answer whether he authorized the CIA to attempt to assassinate Maduro. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly stated that his country is facing the most serious threat of invasion by the US in the last 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US has deployed large forces to the Caribbean region.

On October 21, the Russian State Duma ratified the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty between Russia and Venezuela. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, this ratification is very important given the unprecedented forceful pressure, including direct military pressure, that the US is exerting on Venezuela.