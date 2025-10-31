Trump's directive on nuclear testing ‘particularly problematic’ now — former US minister

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's directive to resume nuclear testing is now "particularly problematic," given the current level of tension worldwide and Washington's strained relations with Moscow and Beijing, former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said.

"President Trump’s post has likely sown confusion among allies and adversaries seeking to interpret its implications - especially nuclear-armed states weighing potential responses. Such uncertainty in nuclear weapons use policy is dangerous under any circumstances, but it is particularly problematic when tensions are high and relations are strained, as is the case among the United States, Russia, and China," Moniz said in a written statement. He headed the US Department of Energy, which oversees the US nuclear military complex, from 2013 to 2017.

According to the former minister, "testing nuclear weapons is unnecessary for US national security." "It will invite our adversaries to do the same, and unwelcome in communities close to the [Nevada] test site," said Moniz, who in recent years has headed the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) non-governmental organization.

The nuclear physicist pointed out that, since 1996, US government experts have regularly confirmed that there is no technical or scientific need to resume nuclear testing. He also noted that other countries would benefit more scientifically and technically if the moratorium on nuclear testing were lifted. The former minister noted that the US has conducted significantly more nuclear explosions than other countries. According to American experts, the US has conducted 1,030 nuclear tests since 1945, while the total number worldwide is 2,056.

Trump announced the decision to resume nuclear testing on October 29. However, neither he nor other US administration officials have clarified whether this refers to explosive tests.