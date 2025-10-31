MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The West’s demands that Russia immediately cease combat operations in the special military operation zone are unfeasible, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said.

"I think that in the current environment demands that Russia immediately cease fire and stop on the combat engagement line are unrealistic," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Explaining his point of view, he recalled that Russia and the United States still maintain contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, citing the recent visit to the United States by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Moreover, in his words, talk about preparations for a Russian-US summit continues.

"Contacts on this matter continue amid Russia’s quite successful actions on the battlefield. This is what the hysterics in the West stems from," he explained.