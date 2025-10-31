Program of future Czech cabinet includes commitment to EU, NATO

PRAGUE, October 31. /TASS/. The provisions on the Czech Republic's membership in the European Union and NATO are part of the policy statement of the future government, Idnes news portal, which obtained the document, reported.

The future cabinet of ministers intends to keep the Czech crown as the national currency and does not plan to transfer the republic to euro settlements.

President Peter Pavel received the program.

According to local media, the document will be published on Monday, November 3. On the same day, the political movements ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens), SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) and Motorist· (Motorists) forming the cabinet will sign an agreement on the creation of a coalition government. It will rely on the support of 108 of the 200 deputies of the lower house of parliament.

Pavel said earlier that he will appoint the new government no earlier than the constituent meeting of the new lower house of parliament. Candidate for prime minister, the ANO leader, Andrej Babish, expects that the cabinet will be established no later than mid-December.