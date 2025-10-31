LONDON, October 31. /TASS/. The United States’ nuclear tests, if conducted, will entail a new spiral of the arms race and exacerbate the international situation, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, CND, told TASS.

"The announcement by [US President] Donald Trump that the US plans to restart nuclear testing is a wake-up call that the threat of nuclear war is real and accelerating. If the US re-starts testing its nuclear weapons, this will accelerate a new nuclear arms race, as other nuclear weapons states do the same," the statement reads.

According to the CND, the Us tests may "further escalate this terrible conflict" in Ukraine and "increase tensions with China."

"A return to nuclear testing is the latest move in which the US is driving nuclear proliferation," the organization underscored.

Trump said on October 29 that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume tests of nuclear weapons. He did not specify however what kind of trials he was referring to or whether they would involve detonating nuclear warheads.

On October 31, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Mikhail Ulyanov said that Trump’s words need to be clarified. He recalled that other countries "are not conducting nuclear explosion tests banned under the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty."

The UK organization CND was established in 1957 and came into the stoplight in the 1960s when it organized large-scale marches for nuclear disarmament, with dozens of thousands of people walking 80 kilometers from London’s Trafalgar Square to the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment (AWRE) at Aldermaston.