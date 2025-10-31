Mexico ready to host APEC summit in 2028 — minister

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 31. /TASS/. Mexico is ready to host an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2028, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

"As for APEC’s role, Mexico wants to be a link between Asia and America. And so our country is ready to host an APEC forum in 2028. Our goal is to promote an agenda that reflects our diversity and bolsters the region’s collective possibilities to respond to global challenges," he said at a meeting of APEC economy ministers in South Korea’s Gyeongju.

"In periods of uncertainty, APEC can set a direction and contribute much, including to reforms of the World Trade Organizations and other institutions," he said.

He noted that the world is living through a period of profound global transformations, which is fraught with both uncertainty and new opportunities. "The objective of regional integration is not merely important but we believe that this is an ethical duty. APEC accounts for 61% of global GDP and gives possibilities to strengthen cooperation and multilateral institutes," he noted.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place in South Korea’s Gyeongju on October 31 and November 1. A final declaration is expected to be adopted on the outcomes of the meeting.

Established in 1989 to promote sustainable economic growth and strengthen regional integration, the APEC forum now includes 21 economies, including Russia, which joined it in 1998.