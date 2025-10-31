Gaza normalization possible only if Israel coerced into abiding by ceasefire — Erdogan

ANKARA, October 31. /TASS/. Normalization in the Gaza Strip is only possible if Israel is coerced into honoring its commitments under the ceasefire deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The ceasefire, humanitarian deliveries to our brothers in Gaza, and the beginning of Gaza’s restoration are possible only if Israel is forced to do that. Turkey is not only ready to extend a helping hand but also to join the process of Gaza restoration. We will never leave our Palestinian brothers and will continue supporting the two-state solution," he told the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

He lauded the recent decision by a number of nations to recognize the State of Palestine as "very important." "I call on countries that have not yet done this to begin acting immediately and recognize Palestine," he added.