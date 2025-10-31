Lukashenko confirms Oreshnik to go into combat duty in Belarus in December

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that the Oreshnik missile system will be placed on combat duty in the republic in December.

"The Oreshnik is a powerful weapon. It will be deployed in December. What for? I want them [opponents abroad] to understand that we can strike if things go badly. We will sit down with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, make a decision, and deliver a strike. So do not provoke a conflict. After all, this is how the war in Ukraine started. In Donbass, Russian speakers were being oppressed, killed, and persecuted. I saw it with my own eyes," he said during a working trip to the Vitebsk Region, as reported by BelTA.

Lukashenko recalled that peaceful agreements on the Ukrainian conflict had been reached in Minsk at some point, but opponents decided to take a deceitful approach, which resulted in the current situation. "It turns out there was no agreement. It turns out they came to Minsk to deceive Russia and us. They deceived us. Well, they have reaped what they sowed. Already two million Ukrainians have been killed or injured. What is the point of this provocation? We used to live normally. Both the Poles, the Lithuanians, and so on."

Earlier, Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalya Eismont told TASS that the Oreshnik would be placed on combat duty in the republic this December.