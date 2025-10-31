US may attack Venezuela ‘within hours or days’ — newspaper

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to attack military targets in Venezuela, with strikes likely to be launched in the coming days or even hours, The Miami Herald reported, citing sources.

The planned attacks will target military facilities allegedly used by the Cartel de los Soles, which, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Sources told the newspaper that the attacks will also aim to "decapitate the cartel's hierarchy."

Earlier, US Representative Rashida Tlaib said that Trump was planning to start a war to overthrow Maduro. Trump has previously stated that the Washington administration intends to eliminate members of drug cartels responsible for smuggling illegal substances into the US.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly stated that the country is facing the most serious threat of US invasion in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and 10,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea and destroyed at least nine speedboats in international waters with people on board who were falsely accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela.