Unjust UNSC hampers settling global problems — Erdogan

ANKARA, October 31. /TASS/. Global problems cannot be resolved under the current unfair decision-making system within the UN Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"With each passing day, we see the need for a fairer, more inclusive, more comprehensive global system. Wars, conflicts, inequality, and injustice top the agenda for the whole of humankind. The existing system that was built by the World War II winners, regrettably, doesn’t fit the realities and present-day needs. Efforts to find solutions to the problems of mankind are failing because of the unfair structure of decision-making in the UN Security Council," he told the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

According to the Turkish leader, it often happens that "problems and ways to resolve them are obvious, but innocent people continue being killed in many parts of the planet." "The future of humankind cannot depend on five countries [UN Security Council members], that is why we are saying that the world is larger than five," he emphasized.