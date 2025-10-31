Trump bends to China by lifting some of trade restrictions — expert

SHANGHAI, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump chose to lift a number of measures aimed at suppressing China after seeing that Beijing would not be moved by them, Wu Xinbo, Director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, said in an interview with TASS.

"After introducing various measures to suppress China, Trump lifted or suspended some of them, primarily due to China's determined resistance. Therefore, the US had to make certain concessions for its own interests," Wu Xinbo said.

He noted that although Trump's tariffs created certain difficulties for China, they did not achieve the effect Washington expected.

Wu Xinbo suggested that the effectiveness of Trump's tariffs will diminish over time. The professor believes that the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders in Busan led to a certain easing of relations between the two countries. Communication between the two countries could intensify, and further negotiations, particularly on trade and economic issues, could also lead to some progress, he added.

"However, overall, the fundamental structural features of the intense rivalry between China and the US will not change significantly, and this detente, or stabilization, is quite fragile. Friction and struggle between the two countries are the norm," the professor noted.

On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump met in Busan, South Korea. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, following the leaders' talks, the United States will lift the 10% so-called fentanyl tariffs imposed on Chinese goods and extend the suspension of the additional 24% tariff, while China will "appropriately adjust countermeasures against the aforementioned US tariffs."

Washington and Beijing have agreed to suspend for one year the implementation of measures against each other's shipbuilding industries. The United States will also suspend for one year the export restrictions announced on September 29, which apply to any subsidiaries of Chinese companies included in the sanctions list. China will suspend for one year the export control measures announced on October 9.