Trump's decision on nuclear weapons due to US lagging behind Russia in this area — expert

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decision to resume nuclear weapons testing may be prompted by his realization that Russia has taken the lead in developing modern weapons systems, Endre Simo, head of the Hungarian Peace Circle non-governmental organization, told a TASS correspondent.

Commenting on the US leader's order to resume nuclear testing, the expert noted that the reason behind such a move "may be that Russia could emerge victorious from a war simulated in American rooms due to the ability of its hypersonic and nuclear-powered cruise missiles [to launch] a pre-emptive strike." However, "by detonating nuclear charges, it is not possible to catch up with the Russian high-tech weapons, namely the Burevestnik, the Oresnik, the Poseidon, and other modern missiles," Simo emphasized.

"In addition, it may have become clear in these simulations that Russia could win a war with these high-tech toold even without using nuclear weapons. However, NATO could only hope to win by using weapons of mass destruction, risking the survival of humanity. A nuclear war would have no winner," the expert pointed out.

According to him, Trump "may be aware that compromise is inevitable in the long term." However, in Simo’s opinion, the US president is currently making misleading decisions.

On October 29, Trump announced that he had ordered the Pentagon to resume testing nuclear weapons immediately. He did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to or whether it would involve detonating nuclear warheads.