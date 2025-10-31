Hungarian PM Orban hopes meeting with Trump will bring closer Russia-US summit

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, he hoped that his meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump would help bring closer a planned Russian-American summit in Budapest.

The Hungarian premier is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the US president at the White House on November 7.

In an interview with Kossuth Radio, Orban was asked whether the peace summit in Budapest would come a little closer after his meeting with Trump in Washington. Orban replied, "I believe that we might move closer to it."

The Hungarian premier noted that "one of the key topics of the talks [in Washington] will be peace" in Ukraine.

Among other major issues at the meeting, according to Orban, will be the development of economic cooperation between Hungary and the United States. A package of agreements in the field of economics and finance is being prepared for the meeting between Orban and Trump.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting was postponed, not canceled, and would take place when the conditions were right.