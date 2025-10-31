STOCKHOLM, October 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky would immediately head to Moscow for negotiations if Western military support to Ukraine were to cease, said Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance.

"In the event that Western aid stops, Zelensky would be prepared to negotiate with Russia within six hours. He would board the first plane to Moscow and sit down at the bargaining table with President Vladimir Putin," Mema stated on his social media platform.

The politician emphasized Ukraine's heavy reliance on Western assistance. However, he also acknowledged that even with continued support, Kiev's chances of military success are limited. Mema reflected that the optimal window for negotiations was in 2022, noting that prolonged conflict only brings Russia closer to Kiev and results in territorial gains.