Orban seeks Trump waivers for Hungary from US sanctions against Russia

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to convince US President Donald Trump of the need for a number of exemptions from US sanctions imposed on Russia in the energy sector during his meeting in Washington on November 7.

Orban said he would try to explain to the American leader that Hungary requires these exemptions to maintain its energy security.

"Hungary is a landlocked country, it has no direct sea links, so it is forced to rely on pipelines for oil and gas," Orban recalled, adding that Americans should be aware of these challenges.

"We must document this if we want to obtain waivers from US sanctions imposed on Russia," Orban said on the Kossuth radio program, responding to a question about his upcoming meeting with Trump at the White House.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their 34 subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The United States believes the restrictions are intended to pressure Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Orban acknowledged that new US sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies could harm Hungary’s interests, which continues to receive the bulk of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions will not significantly impact the country's "economic stability." He also noted that the US administration is harming bilateral relations with such actions.