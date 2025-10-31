Russia-China relations firmly established, will not be affected by US — analyst

LUGANSK, October 31. /TASS/. Over the past 20 years, Russia has built a stable and reliable relationship with China, and the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not bring any "fundamental changes in geopolitics," Janus Putkonen, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst and editor-in-chief of MV-Lehti ​​​​​international news agency, told TASS.

According to him, during the Russian-American summit in Alaska in mid-August, the Trump administration had already "tried to create a rift in good relations between China and Russia", but these attempts were "effectively thwarted by Moscow and Beijing".

"Not so long ago, when the Budapest summit was being discussed, Russia confirmed that the United States would not be able to turn the country against China. What we are seeing now is only attempts by the United States to play along the same pattern, but in a different direction. Washington is trying to find some weaknesses in relations between Russia and China. But the United States has no prospects for success in this," he said, adding "Naturally, China has its own interests. But the fundamental basis of Russian-Chinese relations has been built reliably, as it took more than 20 years to build that. Therefore, one meeting of the administrations will not bring fundamental changes in geopolitics."

The analyst believes that the US-China talks present a "good opportunity" to implement the agreements reached in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

The talks between Xi Jinping and Trump took place the day before in Busan, South Korea, and lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes. At the beginning of the meeting, the Chinese leader called for ensuring the steady development of bilateral relations. He also noted that negotiators from China and the United States had reached a basic consensus on resolving key trade and economic disagreements. In turn, Trump described the meeting as excellent. Prior to these talks, the leaders of the two countries last met on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.