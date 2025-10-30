Top U.S. officials move to military bases after Kirk's assassination

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Top US administration officials have moved to military bases for security purposes after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, active protests against President Donald Trump's policies and threats against officials and their families, The Atlantic reported citing sources.

According to the magazine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, spokeswoman for the Department of Federal Government Efficiency (DOGE) Katie Miller and her husband, Trump's chief domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller, as well as Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll currently live at the bases of the US Armed Forces.

Kirk, 31, died in hospital after he was shot on September 10 during his speech at the University in Orem (Utah). The activist, who held conservative views, was a Trump supporter. Tyler James Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's murder, was arrested on September 11 and charged with seven counts. The district attorney in Utah promised to get the death penalty for Robinson.