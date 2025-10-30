US senator slams Trump's nuclear tests as 'devastating and catastrophic'

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Senator Jacky Rosen called US President Donald Trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear tests "reckless, irresponsible and dangerous."

"If this resumption happens, the amount of radiation exposure and destruction would be felt across the country and around the world. Make no mistake, this would be devastating and catastrophic," the Nevada senator said at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services.

She recalled that her state "is still suffering [from] the consequences" of tests conducted from 1951 to 1992. "I will not let this happen, not on my watch. I will do everything I can in my power as a senator, as a United States citizen, to put a stop to this," Rosen added.

The senator emphasized that the existing non-nuclear testing program has been "working" for several decades. According to her, the heads of national laboratories and the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) have confirmed the "military effectiveness" of the arsenal annually, even during Trump's first administration, without the need for explosive tests.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately. The US leader did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.