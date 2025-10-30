MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian soldiers have successfully repelled numerous counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, which involved units of the foreign legion and special forces of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the Kharkov Region, Deputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kharkov Region for Defense and Security Yevgeny Lisnyak said.

"Ukrainian forces carried out multiple counterattacks, including units from the foreign legion and the special forces of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, but all attempts failed. Reports indicate low morale, supply shortages, and widespread desertion within Ukrainian units," his statement was posted on the Telegram channel of the Regional Military-Civil Administration’s Internal Affairs Department.

On October 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Battlegroup North continues to establish a secured zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. According to him, Russian forces have encircled the Kupyansk sector and control Ukrainian crossings over the Oskol River from the south.

Lisnyak stated that on the eastern bank of the river, Russian Armed Forces have created a threat to the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Petropavlovka, having liberated the settlement of Peschanoye. Additionally, according to his information, fighting is ongoing in the Kurilovka sector.