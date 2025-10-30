MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Units of Battlegroup North of the Russian armed forces are advancing on the left bank of the Volchya River in Vovchansk and west of Sinelnikovo, broadening the controlled area, Yevgeny Lisnyak, Deputy Head of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration for Defense and Security, reported.

"Russian units of Battlegroup North are systematically advancing, enlarging the bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River within Vovchansk itself and in the forested area west of Sinelnikovo," his words were published in the Telegram channel of the Regional Military-Civil Administration’s Internal Affairs Department.

Earlier, Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops had liberated over 70% of the territory of the settlement of Vovchansk.