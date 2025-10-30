Russia’s new weapon development shows its military supremacy, says expert

LUGANSK, October 30. /TASS/. Russia develops new weapons while the West only talks about them and Ukraine dreams of them, which shows Russia’s indisputable military supremacy in all the key sectors, Janus Putkonen, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst and editor-in-chief of MV-Lehti international news agency, told TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 29 that Russia had tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. The head of state also said that the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, which had been tested for the first time in 2022, would soon enter combat duty.

"The West talks about weapons development. Ukraine dreams of miraculous armaments that could change history, while Russia develops new weapons systems. This is not new, and there were such cases in history. Russia’s ability to properly set priorities in wartime is a historical fact," the expert pointed out.

"While the West uses military technologies of the third or fourth generation at best, Russia fights using fifth-generation technologies and develops sixth-generation equipment. We should bear in mind that Russia never wanted to develop these sixth-generation warfare technologies. However, when NATO began to expand close to the Russian borders, the country was forced to implement these programs. Russia’s military supremacy in all the key sectors is undeniable," he stressed.

The weapons development in Western countries "has not achieved anything significant since the 1990s," the Finnish expert said.