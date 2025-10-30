Trump says US, Russia in talks on nuclear disarmament

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington and Moscow are engaged in discussions on nuclear disarmament.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump was asked if his decision to resume nuclear weapons testing could heighten global risks in this area.

"I think we have it pretty well locked up," he replied.

"I'd like to see a denuclearization, because we have so many, and Russia has some, Russia's second and China's third, and China will catch up within four or five years. I think de-escalation, what they would call denuclearization, would be a tremendous thing, and it's something we are actually talking to Russia about that, and China would be added to that if we do something," Trump said.

The president’s comments came shortly after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, stating that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing. The US president did not clarify whether this referred to the detonation of nuclear warheads. The White House, State Department, and Pentagon have not yet responded to TASS’s request for clarification or provided any additional details on Trump’s decision.