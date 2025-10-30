US congresswoman from Nevada says will make effort to prevent US nuke tests

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Dina Titus, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from Nevada, has promised to initiate legislation to bloc US President Donald Trump’s directive on resuming nuclear tests.

"Absolutely not. I’ll be introducing legislation to put a stop to this," she wrote on her X page, commenting on Trump’s Truth Social post saying that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately start nuclear tests.

The US leader gave no further details while neither the White House nor the Department of State nor the Pentagon were available for comment.