Dutch opposition leader steps down after poor performance at parliamentary elections

THE HAGUE, October 30. /TASS/. Leader of the Dutch Greens-Labor alliance, the largest opposition bloc, Frans Timmermans has announced his resignation as the political movement’s head after the release of the first results of the parliamentary elections.

The results indicate that the left-wing party is winning 20 seats in parliament, loosing five seats. In an interview with the NOS television channel, he said that he is disappointed with these results and is fully responsible for them.

Early parliamentary elections were held in the Netherlands on October 29. According to an exit poll conducted by the Ipsos pollster, the pro-European Democrats 66 party is leading the elections with 27 seats, followed by the far-right Party for Freedom with 25 seats, The right-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, part of the ruling coalition, is the last among the top three (23 mandates). Official results of the voting will be announced later on Thursday.