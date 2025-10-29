Orban says anti-war campaign, rallies in Hungarian cities to start soon

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced the launch of an anti-war campaign, which will be accompanied by rallies in support of peace in the cities to oppose the bellicose policy of the European Union, which supports Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

“The danger of war spreading is now higher than ever. The Europeans want to start a war. We are also Europeans, but we don’t want to fight. Hungarians are not fighting!” he said in a video message broadcast by M1 TV channel.

“We are launching an anti-war campaign,” Orban said, adding that together with the supporters of peace he would hold a “series of anti-war actions” throughout the country. According to the Prime Minister, they will begin on November 15 from the city of Gyor in northwestern Hungary. “Let’s show the whole world that Hungary does not want war,” Orban addressed his compatriots.

He said that on October 23, a Peace March and an anti-war rally were held in Budapest, which, according to the organizers, gathered 80,000 people. “The Peace March was a fantastic success. Many of us have spoken out against the war and for peace. Thanks to everyone who was there,” Orban said.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also took part in the recording of his video message, saying that he would definitely join the anti-war campaign and attend the rally in Gyor.