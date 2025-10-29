Ukraine peace is Trump's 'top priority' — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. Ensuring peace, including in Ukraine, is a "top priority" for US President Donald Trump, US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican, Florida) said.

"President Trump has made it clear that peace is his top priority. His strategy is firm, fair, and rooted in the simple truth that diplomacy saves lives," Luna pointed out.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, historic peace agreements have been achieved in the Middle East and Africa. I am confident he will deliver similar results in Ukraine," the congresswoman noted.

"America should embrace peace and prosperity, not finance destruction. I am not alone in this effort; other members of the House of Representatives are also engaging in these conversations," Luna stated.